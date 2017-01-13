Chamber Week hopes to engage business community in the legislative process and topical issues

The Chamber will be hosting its 4th Annual Chamber Week, January 17-20, a week-long series of events held in conjunction with the opening of the legislative session to engage the business community in the legislative process and topical issues. Members have been very engaged in and supportive of this initiative.

Events happening throughout the week include an opportunity for Chamber members to learn about getting involved in the legislative process, an inside look at rail where officials will share the latest info and updates vital to rail, the opening of Hawaii State Legislature, a legislative meet and greet and more. Chamber Week is held in conjunction with the opening of the legislative session.

More information can be found on the Chamber’s website at cochawaii.org

