Hawaiian Word of the Day: Lihue

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Lihu`e. Lihu`e is the name of the Southeastern district on the island of Kauai, which is also home to Kauai's airport. The Lihu`e on Kauai got its name from the Lihu`e on the island of Oahu. Lihu`e on Oahu is in the area currently occupied by Schofield Barracks and is said to have been the training grounds for warriors of the famed Oahu chief, Ma`ilikukahi. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Lihu`e.

