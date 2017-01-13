Business Report: 1/13/17

We always get a visitor bump for New Year's, but this year we seem also to have gotten an echo bump the second week of the new year - Kauai 79% full, the other islands in the low eighties - lower numbers than New Year's week but better than usual, despite room rates mostly in the 300 and 400 dollar a night range and higher on Maui.

200 Hawaii military, government and business leaders gather today for the annual meeting of the Military Affairs Council. It’s a half-day conference at the State Capitol. The military generates more than $12 billion a year in Hawaii economic activity.

Air capacity data for the entire winter quarter – January, February and March – is down 1.2% - a loss of 35,000 seats – but seats this winter are up to the Big Island, both to Kona and Hilo.

The Ohana division of Hawaiian Airlines is ready to serve Kapalua airport again. The hold up has been rebuilding the TSA checkpoint. The equipment is due in days. Hawaiian built Kapalua airport in 1987.

HOCU, or Hawaii Federal Credit Union, is now accepting applications for its college and trade school scholarships for next fall. Grades and financial need count, but your personal essay counts the most, and community service is 15% of the total score.

