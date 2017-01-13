Citizens now called 'Hawaii residents' vs. 'Hawaiians' in federal paperwork

When referring to citizens of Hawaii in federal paperwork, writers will now have to use the words “Hawaii resident” instead of “Hawaiians.”

The U.S. Government Publishing Office released the 31st edition of the GPO Style Manual, a guide for writers and editors both within and outside the federal government. This is the first time it’s been changed since 2008.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz urged the style board to changing the name to make it clear that not all citizens of the state are of Native Hawaiian ancestry.

The change will be reflected in all federal government publications.

