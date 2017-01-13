Woman, 67, dies after found face down in waters off Hanauma Bay

A 67-year-old woman died after being pulled from Hanauma Bay on Tuesday afternoon, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu police have opened an unattended death investigation after they said the woman was found floating face down around 2 p.m.

Lifeguards pulled the woman to shore and started conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no initial signs of foul play.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.