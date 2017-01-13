Visitor dies in apparent drowning after pulled by current in Kauai waters

A 66-year-old man from California died Wednesday afternoon after an apparent drowning in waters off Waiohai Beach on Kauai, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Philip Huffman, of San Rafael.

Officials said the man was snorkeling in waters fronting Poipu Beach when a current pulled him toward Waiohai Beach. He then became distressed while trying to swim back to shore.

Emergency personnel responded at around 1:50 p.m. at performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine his official cause of death.

Ocean Safety said a “very strong and hazardous” rip current formed off Poipu Beach due to an eroding sand bar. As a result, lifeguards are prohibiting swimming in this area until conditions improve. Warning signs have also been posted.

This is Kauai’s first drowning of 2017.

