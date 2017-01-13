Motorcyclist critically hurt after crashing into pole in Pearl City

A 35-year-old man was critically injured after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole in Pearl City early Friday, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m.

Paramedics said the motorcyclist was traveling along Kamehameha Highway near Waihona Street near Pearl Highlands.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, EMS said.

The road was closed for several hours, but reopened around 4:30 a.m.

