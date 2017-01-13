Forecast: Large winter swell to bring huge waves

Big waves are the big weather story today. A very large winter swell will build to warning levels by afternoon. Experts only in the water and if you are heading out to watch Mother Nature's show, please use caution. Check with lifeguards to make sure you are watching from a safe location.

Not much change in the weather. Winds will continue to be light with an overall southeasterly flow. That means the volcanic haze will continue to move up the island chain. So expect another voggy day with a few clouds forming over mauka and leeward neighborhoods.

There are very few showers in the island forecast. Kauai may get a few from a cold front stalled just west of the island.

High today in Honolulu will be 82 degrees.

Here's today's surf forecast: North 25-35 feet, West 15-20 feet, East 3-5 feet, South 2-4 feet.

High Surf Warning for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. North shores of Maui. West shores of the Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.