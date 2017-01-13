Lihue airport sees record low rainfall in December

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - The National Weather service says the rain gauge at an airport on Hawaii's Kauai island went lower than it has been in 66 years.

The Garden Island reports that the weather services says the gauge at the Lihue Airport recorded 1.17 inches of rain last month, two times lower than the monthly average. It hasn't been that low since 1950.

October is the start of the wet season on Kauai and winter months usually bring heavy rains.

The Lihue airport measured 13.39 inches of rain in 2016, compared to a yearly average of 37.05. National Weather Service on Honolulu hydrologist Kevin Kodama says Kauai is in the midst of a small drought.

