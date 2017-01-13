Na Poe Paahana awards given out to hospitality, tourism employees

The Na Poe Paahana awards were given out to 14 notable employees throughout the lodging and tourism industry at a luncheon in Waikikik, Thursday.

Nearly 1,000 employees, family members and industry representatives from around the state were in attendance.

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association puts on the awards ceremony to recognize workers throughout hotels and companies in the state.

This year, Chef Roy Yamaguchi won the new category of Restaurateur of the Year.

Regency Club Concierge at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa employee Lisalani Baybayan was awarded the Outstanding Lodging Employee of the Year award. She was praised for her work in personalizing guests experience at the hotel by crocheting luggage tagsand picking up mail boxes for guests without transportation. Baybayan has also volunteered with the Charity Walk for 25 years.

Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana means 'the hard-working people,' and HLTA president and CEO Mufi Hannemann said, “We’re very proud to recognize the people who are the heart and soul of our visitor industry."

