Women are taking to social media to celebrate mu'umu'u. Here's why

Time to bust out those mu'umu'u!

After all, January is Mu'umu'u month!

The unofficial designation started three years ago as a fun way to celebrate the colorful attire of Hawaii. The woman who started the movement says she wears a different muumuu every day in January.

She documents it all on social media with the hashtag #muumuumonth.

Now she's hoping more people will get involved and have a little fun with her. And it looks like they have.

One woman took to Instagram to show herself wearing a muu'muu and rocking a chainsaw.

Another snapped a shot of herself wearing mu'umu'u in a snowy Portland forest.

