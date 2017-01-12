Hawaiian to begin nonstop flight between Kauai and Kona

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaiian Airlines says it will begin flying nonstop between Lihue and Kailua-Kona in March.

The airline said Thursday this is the first time it will connect the two cities with a direct flight.

Chief Commercial Officer Peter Ingram says demand for travel between Kauai and the Big Island has been growing over the past few years.

The flight is scheduled to take about an hour. At 236 miles, it's the airline's longest route within the Hawaiian Islands. The flight will operate once a day.

