New York artist realizes Honolulu T-shirt shack Barack Obama dreamed of

In the final weeks of Barack Obama’s presidency, Brooklyn artist Emily Spivack will open a T-shirt “shack” in Honolulu called Medium White Tee. The idea for the installation came to Spivack this past summer after reading the New York Times article “Obama After Dark: The Precious Hours Alone.”

Spivack spent months conceptualizing the space in collaboration with New York-based GRT Architects and securing the elements needed to create the installation with nearly everything donated in-kind. Medium White Tee is an interactive environment where visitors can actually purchase a medium white T-shirt. The limited-edition shirts cost $44 each—a nod to the 44th presidency. Proceeds from T-shirt sales will benefit the youth-based get-out-the-vote program The Bus Federation Civic Fund and Mala ‘Ai ‘Opio Youth Community Food Systems Initiative (MA’O).

Among the installation’s supporters is President Obama’s sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, who gave her brother the very first Medium White Tee as a holiday gift. She will preside over the Jan. 11 opening.

