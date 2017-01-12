The All-New 2017 Shanghai Circus visits Kauai, Honolulu and Maui for a limited engagement featuring breathtaking, gravity-defying, and spectacular feats that’ll dazzle the minds and hearts of the whole family! This year’s show brings audiences the very best of China’s revered circus tradition, celebrating thousands of years of acrobatics, juggling, and contortion in a presentation that’ll mesmerize the entire family. If it's humanly possible – and even if it's not – the Shanghai Circus will do it with spectacular flair, integrating seemingly impossible dexterity with humor, tradition, and grace.
