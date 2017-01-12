What's trending - Obituary for Clare Hollingworth, a Beefy referee and a new Chewbacca mom

The U.S. Pacific Command confirms North Korea launched a missile Saturday that ended in failure.More >>
Activists and residents say thousands of Syrians evacuated from their besieged towns have spent the night on buses at an exchange point as a much criticized population transfer deal stalls.More >>
Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is focusing its recruiting efforts on Maui.More >>
