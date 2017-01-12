Northwest swell to bring dangerously large surf to islands

A large west-northwest swell is expected to bring life-threatening surf to the Hawaiian islands starting Friday, the National Weather Service says.

A High Surf Warning has been issued for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui.

The warning is in effect from noon to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say surf will rise to 2 to 4 feet in the morning, then 6 to 9 feet in the afternoon, peaking at 12 feet in the evening through early Saturday morning.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

