Forecast: Vog continues to blanket islands

Another voggy day with minor changes to the weather for most of us.

Winds will be light and variable with sea breezes likely this afternoon. A few clouds and showers will form over mauka and leeward neighborhoods due to the convective heating.

Kauai could be a little cloudier and wetter. A cold front is stalling just to the northwest of the island chain, but will be close enough to send some of its moisture to the Garden Isle.

Surf has come up a little more than expected along north and west shores. Just enough to trigger advisories. A much bigger west-northwest swell is expected to start rolling in to country shores tonight and peak on Friday in the warning category.

Today's surf: 10-15 feet north, 6-10 feet west, 3-6 feet east, 3-5 feet south.

High Surf Advisory for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. North shores of Maui.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.