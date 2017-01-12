Hokulea back in Pacific after Panama Canal crossing

HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaiian sailing canoe on an around-the-world journey has passed through the Panama Canal and is back in Pacific waters for the first time in nearly two years.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Polynesian Voyaging Society says Hokulea and its crew made it to the Pacific side of the canal Wednesday. A ship had been used to tow the double-hulled canoe across the canal's strong currents.

Hokulea had arrived in Colon, Panama, on Jan. 2, about two weeks after leaving Key West, Florida.

The voyaging society says the crew is expected to stay in Balboa, Panama, for about a week before heading out to the Galapagos Islands.

Hokulea is expected to return to Oahu in June.

