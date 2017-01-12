Local Connection: Polynesian Bowl

One of the most inspiring developments in the world of football will be on display at Aloha Stadium a week from this Saturday.

The Polynesian Bowl will showcase 80 of the top high school players in the world in what should be the best high-school all-star game ever held.

It will include Polynesian AND non-Polynesian high school stars, including the entire Hawaii High school All-state first team, invited players from around the U.S. and two international players.

To add to its credibility, big names have signed on in supporting roles: Marcus Mariota and Ronnie Stanley are honorary captains, June Jones and Dick Tomey are coaching and Jack –The Throwin Samoan — Thompson and NFL great Olin Kreutz are honorary head coaches.

It's happening during the annual Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. The Hall of Fame is not just about athletic achievement – it is meant to perpetuate and expose the richness of Polynesian culture. (Kind of like the Movie Moana with shoulder pads).

The game starts at six at Aloha Stadium. It will not be on live Television. We have a link to the Polynesian Bowl on our website where you can buy tickets.

Be there if you want to see the football stars of the future and support this worthy cause.

