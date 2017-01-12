Local Connection: Polynesian Bowl

Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.More >>
Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Just two weeks ago, Crystal and Gulston Sragling were celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.More >>
Just two weeks ago, Crystal and Gulston Sragling were celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.More >>
Friday is the eve of the big Hawaii Foodbank food drive and companies around Oahu are counting up their donations.More >>
Friday is the eve of the big Hawaii Foodbank food drive and companies around Oahu are counting up their donations.More >>