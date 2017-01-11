Kahala estate selling for $18 million

A Kahala estate is on the market with a price tag of $18 million.

Spanning 165 feet of Kahala coastline, the home has three ocean side bedrooms, two additional suites and 7.5 bathrooms.

The home was built in 1965 and covers 31,875 sq.ft of land.

The Doheny family called it home for over 50 years.

