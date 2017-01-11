Bulky item trash piling up as city plays catch-up

This time of year, lots of people are getting rid of old household items. And that's one reason why bulky item trash is piling up in Makakilo.

Another reason: Illegal dumping.

The city says they're working on picking it all up -- and they've asked residents for their patience.

Lori Kahikina, city director of Environmental Services, said refuse collectors are a bit behind schedule in Makakilo and in other communities, in part because Christmas and New Year's Day both fell on Sundays, giving city refuse employees Mondays off.

City Councilwoman Kimberly Marcos Pine, who represents the area, said illegal dumping is also contributing to the problem.

"The problem we're having in Makakilo is people are just throwing trash, even their regular trash, out on the side of the road," she said. "People know it's illegal but they're doing it (early in the morning) and we can't catch them."

On Wednesday, piles of bulky item trash were visible along Makakilo Drive.

Zach Kapololu lives near one of the bulky item trash sites growing along the roadway. He says the trash has been piling up for some time now.

"For the past month, it's been piling up. Last week, it fell on the road. And I guess the maintenance guys just picked it back up," he said.

Meanwhile, the city says the bulky trash will be dealt with now that the gray, green, and blue bin pick-ups have all been done.

"It's the bulky that we still couple more weeks to get caught up on there. So I ask the residents just please leave it out there. I understand it's a health issue, environmental issue, safety issue but we will get to it." Kahikina said.

