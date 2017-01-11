Maui County seeks public's help in finding bus shooter

Four times in the last month, the windows of Maui County's municipal bus have been shot at.

Officials are asking for the public help's in locating a suspect or suspects.

All of the incidents are believed to have taken place while the bus was traveling along the Wailuku Loop route in December 2016.

In three of the incidents, bus personnel didn't discover the bullet holes and cracked windows until after the bus returned to the bus yard.

In all four cases, the damage was on the driver's side.

The latest incident happened on Dec. 30 around 5:50 p.m., as the Maui Bus. In that incident, a bus passenger heard the impact from the shot, saw the cracked window and informed the bus driver as soon as it happened.

"We are very fortunate that our passengers were not injured by the shots fired," said Maui County Transportation Director Don Mederios, in a news release.

"I don't know if someone thinks this is a game or if they are actually trying to do someone bodily harm but this needs to stop immediately."

