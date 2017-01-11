Geek Beat: The latest tech from the CES

The Geeks are at the Sony Open! Ryan Ozawa and Burt Lum from HPR's ByteMarks Cafe head down the Waialae Country Club to review some of the hottest products from this year's Consumer Electronic Show.
Honda's self balancing motorcycle, Polaroid's 3D pen, and Lego Boost were just a few of the latest toys featured at the CES, and the Geeks spoke with Dan Cooke about their favorite features in this week's Geek Beat.
