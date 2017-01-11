144 of the world's best golfers compete for $1 million prize at 2017 Sony Open

This weekend, the 2017 Sony Open will be held at the Waialae Country Club. 144 professional golfers from around the world will gather in Kahala for their chance at a piece of the $6 million prize purse.

The Sony Open in Hawaii is T-4 with the John Deere Classic in having the longest-running PGA TOUR title sponsors. Sony has been title sponsor of the Hawaii event since 1999. Only three other PGA TOUR events - The Honda Classic since 1982, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am since 1986 and the Shell Houston Open since 1992 - have title sponsors committed longer.

The Sony Open in Hawaii also ranks third with the longest-running host courses in PGA TOUR history. The tournament has been held at Waialae Country Club since 1965 with only Colonial Country Club since 1946 (Dean & Deluca Invitational) and Pebble Beach Golf Links since 1947 (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) serving as host sites earlier.

Admission to the event is free next Monday and Tuesday and daily admission tickets are $20 per person daily Wednesday through Sunday, if purchased in advance on-line at www.sonyopeninhawaii.com or in person at any First Hawaiian Bank on Oahu. Tickets purchased at the gate during tournament week are $25 per person daily. Season Badges are $60 and good for admission throughout the week

The tournament helps support hundreds of charities throughout the islands. Since 1999, the tournament’s charity host Friends of Hawaii Charities, with the support of The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc. has distributed over $16 million in grants to more than 350 local non-profit organizations. The PGA TOUR’s longest-running event in the islands is a community-corporate partnership that champions women, children, elderly and the under-privileged in Hawaii.

The Sony Open in Hawaii was among four other Hawaii events and 16 businesses honored with a 2016 Hawaii Green Event Award by the State of Hawaii, recognized for its innovative work to conserve energy and implement sustainable practices that protect the environment and help Hawaii meet its clean energy goals. Last year at the Sony Open over 6,600 lbs of glass, plastics and cans were recycled, an increase of 12% from the year prior. Waialae Country Club sent over 1,650 lbs of food waste to Eco Feed for use at piggery farms as feedstock. One month prior to the 2016 tournament Sony also collected over 15,000 lbs of electronic waste for e-waste recycling and repeated its e-waste recycling event at Kapolei High School again this year.

A bicycle valet will also be available at Waialae Beach Park. Proceeds from the valet will help raise money for the Hawaii Bicycling League. Sony will donate $10 to the Hawaii Bicycling League for each bike that utilizes the bike valet service from Thursday through Sunday, January 12-15. Sustainability at the Sony Open in Hawaii was recognized with the Green Event Award in 2016 from the State of Hawaii Energy Office. It was the largest event that received the recognition.

For more information on the Sony Open and for a list of all the activities available visit http://www.sonyopeninhawaii.com

