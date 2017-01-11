Business Report: 1/11/17

When “Avatar” came out, I said the only way Hilton Hawaiian Village could further expand would be a tower floating in the air attached to the ground by blue vegetation. Apparently I was wrong. Not only is Hilton building a tower on the Hale Koa edge of its property, but PBN reports Hilton’s spun-off timeshare division Park Hotels has told investors it has a plan to put a tower where the Kobe Steak House is.

Dean Nakasone, whom you knew as general manager of the Outrigger Reef, joins the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association as vice president – succeeding Karen Wataru-Nakaoka, who joins the Hawaii Visitors & Convention Center as membership directory.

Outrigger names a general manager of the Outrigger Waikiki Beach. Revell Newton comes from Starwood and earlier worked for Hyatt. Sales Director Mary Loy takes on duties for the Outrigger Reef as well.

Hawaii Opera Theatre names a new director of fundraising. Kevin Takamori got into fundraising at Harvard, and came back home to do alumni relations at UH, then development at HPU.

Hawaii Public Radio sets a date for sweeping program changes – Valentine’s Day. Details facedown but the idea is to put most news on HPR-1 and most classical music on HPR-2, allowing you to get news or Beethoven without changing channels.

