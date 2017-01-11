Youth Challenge Academy is Recruiting for Next Session

The Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy is a quasi-military, residential program for 16 – 18 year old “at-risk” teens. It is a voluntary program to provide youth the skills necessary to be successful, responsible citizens in the community while giving them the opportunity to earn a high school equivalency diploma. If you are interested you can contact Donna Yoshimura at: donna.t.yoshimura@hawaii.gov or call 808-685-7126.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.