Mayor Caldwell Says Trust Is an Issue with Rail Project, Can't G

Mayor Caldwell Says Trust Is an Issue with Rail Project, Can't Guarantee Decrease in Homeless Population

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Mayor Kirk Caldwell joined Sunrise this morning for the first time since his re-election. He says it may be difficult to get more money from federal officials for the rail project. And while he is hopeful, he cannot guarantee we will see a decline in the homeless population this year. 

