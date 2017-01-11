Kanikapila on the set of 'Go For Broke'

Filming of the WWII movie wrapped up Monday and actors from the movie took a break for fun kanikapila, or backyard jam session

The actors bust out their ukulele and sang along to "Hapa Haole Hula Girl" before their last shoot.

The film is based on the attack on Pearl Harbor and follows the origins of the most decorated military combat unit in history, the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd regiment.

Oscar winning director Chris Tashim is among those involved.

The film could air this fall. To donate to the production, click here.

