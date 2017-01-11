Hawaii News Now welcomes 2 familiar names to newscasts

Two familiar names are joining Hawaii News Now's slate of on-air talent.

Mahealani Richardson started this week at HNN, and will begin co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. newscasts alongside Keahi Tucker later this month.

Lynn Kawano, who currently anchors the 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. newscasts, will be moving into a new role as Hawaii News Now's first chief investigative reporter.

Richardson got her start in TV news at KGMB in 1995 as an associate producer and worked her way up to reporter and then to anchor.

As an anchor in the islands for more than a decade, Richardson helped guide residents through a host of important stories. She covered the first inauguration of President Obama in Washington D.C., anchored coverage of the funeral services for U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye and has reported from the Merrie Monarch Festival.

In 2013, Richardson took a break from television to join Shriners Hospitals for Children as director of communications and marketing.

She is a member of the class of 2016 Pacific Century Fellows and is on the board of directors for Friends of Shriners and Ka Honua Momona.

Meanwhile, Ashley Nagaoka has joined Hawaii News Now as a general assignment reporter.

Nagaoka served as a reporter and producer at KGMB from 2006 to 2009, before moving to Washington, D.C. to serve as press secretary for U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii, for three years. She then served as an account supervisor for Anthology Marketing Group.

Nagaoka, born and raised on Kauai, studied journalism at the University of Arizona.

HNN News Director Scott Humber said, "The additions of Mahealani and Ashley to our already strong line-up of journalists is about making a great team even better."

He added, "Lynn's skills as an investigative journalist are unparalleled in this market and she will continue to uncover stories that some people in Hawaii would rather keep quiet."

Kawano, an award-winning journalist, joined Hawaii News Now in 2013. She has garnered high praise for her work, including for her investigative reporting of an ongoing scandal involving Honolulu's police chief and his wife, a deputy city prosecutor.

In 2014, she won an Emmy award after breaking the news that Hawaii County police were close to cracking the notorious "Peter Boy" Kema case. She won a second Emmy for Hawaii News Now in 2015, this time for her sensitive and touching portrait of a young woman with a baffling illness.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.