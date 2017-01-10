Student ideas needed for Ala Wai Canal improvement challenge

Students can enter their ideas in a challenge to improve watershed issues around the Ala Wai Canal.

Put on by the University of Hawaii, the 'Make the Ala Wai Awesome' challenge aims to gather student ideas about restoring watershed ecologies and contributing to sustainable development.

The challenge is accepting ideas from January till March. Winners will be announced in June.

"The Ala Wai is one of the state's most polluted waterways," Matthew Lynch, University of Hawaii's Sustainability Coordinator said.

Lynch hopes the challenge will bring ideas to "re-envision the Ala Wai as a vibrant beautiful place for community, culture and economic development to happen,"

Students of all ages can click here to enter their ideas.

