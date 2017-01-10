Forecast: Kona winds to usher in vog, higher humidity levels

Light southeast Kona winds are forecast to take over Wednesday through Thursday with more vog, haze and slightly elevated humidity levels.

Rainfall is sparse with mostly dry conditions; however, a weak front is expected to bring in a few showers to Kauai on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The light winds will persist through the middle of next week with no significant rainfall in the forecast..

Surf is small around the islands. A new swell tomorrow could bring east shores to advisory levels. A west-northwest swell swell Thursday night will peak Friday with wave heights expected to reach warning levels. An even bigger winter swell is possible next week.

Here's today's surf forecast: North and East shores 3-6 feet, 2-4 feet South shores, 1-3 feet West shores.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Guy Hagi

