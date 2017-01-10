Report: 20 DOE employees placed on leave since July

Get the latest on public and private education in the islands here.

The state Department of Education has placed 20 employees on leave in the last six months, newly-reported figures show.

The statistics were presented to the state Board of Education as part of a quarterly update on the progress of personnel investigations.

The 20 employees include teachers and education assistants. Most were accused of inappropriate conduct towards students, the DOE said.

The cases also include a teacher accused of inappropriate sexual relations with a student.

Altogether, there are 32 DOE employees on leave as investigations into alleged misconduct are underway.

Three of the employees -- all teachers -- have been on leave for a year or more.

Eight have been on leave for seven to 11 months.

The report is part of the department’s effort to close employee investigations faster.

And the DOE has made progress. In December 2014, there were 63 pending cases. By February 2016, there were 43.

The report showed that of the 32 open cases involving DOE employees, 22 are still under investigation and the rest are before administrators for decision-making.

