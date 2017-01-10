MLK holiday schedule of city services announced

By Hilton Wong

HNN Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several public services won't be available.

All city offices, the Neal Blaisdell Center box office, and all Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed. The People’s Open Markets will also not be held.

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will also be open.

TheBus will operate on a Holiday schedule. For specific routes and schedule information, click here.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Ave. along Queen Kaiolani Park and metered parking lots. Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Parking restrictions will be in effect for Lanikai residents and visitors.

No on-street parking will be allowed from Saturday till Monday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Visitors to the area are urged to take alternate means of transportation.

