HART Interim Executive Director looks to get rail project back on track

2017 will be a pivotal year for Honolulu’s rail transit project. In the 5 weeks that new HART Interim Executive Director and CEO, Krishniah Murthy, has been on the job, he has been meeting with key stakeholders and HART staff, reviewing the project’s finances, as well as its time table. He has also been working with FTA on a Recovery Plan for the project.

When the State legislature convenes next week, HART, along with the Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and the city council will be looking to support measures that will provide the project additional funding through a state GET surcharge.

Meantime, construction of the project continues. Nearly 11 miles of elevated guideway has been installed between Kapolei and Aloha Stadium. 75% of the track has been installed on top of that guideway. Construction of the 9 rail stations on the west side of the project continues. Construction of the guideway and the 4 stations between Aloha Stadium and the Middle Street station are planned to begin in the next few months.

