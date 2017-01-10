Interview: Free Community Health Fair This Sunday

The John A. Burns School of Medicine is hosting a health fair. Blake Pinell is medical student organizing the event and Melissa Guzman is a Registered Dietitian with the the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii.
JABSOM will be holding a community health fair on January 15, 2017 from 11:30am – 3:30pm at the medical school in Kaka'ako. First-year med students are organizing the event. Entitled "Lamalama Ka 'ili" – To Glow With Health, the event will feature a variety of activities including free kidney health screening, a blood drive, educational booths, raffle prize drawings, entertainment by medical students, yoga and Zumba activities, guest speakers and much more.
To participate in free kidney health testing, contact Melissa Guzman at melissa@kidneyhi.org or 808-589-5903.
