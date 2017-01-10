City to hold meetings to discuss Oahu's 'important agricultural lands' maps

The city Department of Planning and Permitting will hold two public meetings in January to discuss draft maps of Oahu’s "important agricultural lands."

The designation is required for certain parcels of land under state law, the city said, adding that the purpose of important agricultural lands is to ensure high-quality farm land is protected and preserved for long-term agricultural use.

About 2,000 landowners received notices that their properties are being recommended for the designation. Critics, however, call the designation “bogus,” saying the meetings are an attempt to bypass the ongoing fight over the Hoopili project in the Ewa plain.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Jan. 10

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Kapolei Middle School; 91-5335 Kapolei Parkway



Jan. 17

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Haleiwa Elementary School cafeteria; 66-505 Haleiwa Road

