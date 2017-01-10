6.4-magnitude quake shakes Solomon Islands, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A large earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands on Tuesday morning, but there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck about 64 miles southwest of Taro’a at around 5:30 a.m. HST, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.