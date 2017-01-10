Forecast: Humid and warmer weather today

We are starting to feel the beginnings of a trend toward less comfortable weather.

With overnight lows and the dew point a few degrees higher, it is feeling considerably warmer and more humid. Winds are light and variable with an overall flow from the southeast. That means vog is moving up the island chain.

Expect hazy skies, increasing cloudiness, and perhaps a few afternoon interior/leeward showers.

High in Honolulu will be 80 degrees, but feel warmer.

Surf is small around the islands. A new north-northeast tomorrow could bring east shores to advisory levels. A west-northwest swell Thursday night will peak Friday with wave heights expected to reach warning levels. An even bigger winter swell is possible next week.

Here's today's surf forecast: North and East shores 3-6 feet, 2-4 feet South shores, 1-3 feet West shores.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.