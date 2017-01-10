Bicyclist dies after being struck by van in Waianae

A 59-year-old man died after he was struck by a van while riding a bicycle in Waianae late Monday, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m.

Honolulu police said the bicyclist was traveling on Niihau Street and disregarded a stop sign before turning onto Waianae Valley Road. That’s when he was struck by the van, driven by a 53-year-old man.

Upon arrival, paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, EMS said.

Police said it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors.

Honolulu police are investigating, but it’s not known if there were any arrests.

This is the first fatality on Oahu for 2017.

