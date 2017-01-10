No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.3 quake near Philippines

A powerful earthquake struck south of the Philippines late Monday, but it was not strong enough to generate a tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake, measured at a magnitude of 7.3, struck just after 8 p.m. HST. Its epicenter was about 117 miles south-southeast of Tabiauan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

PTWC officials said the impact was too deep to cause any damage or generate a tsunami.

