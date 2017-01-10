Ex-Maui officer jailed for exposing himself in parking lots

A Maui police officer accused of exposing himself to women and children and masturbating in front of them earlier this year has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree. For the first time, John Salomon’s his wife talks to the media about what might have ticked him off.

A Maui police officer accused of exposing himself to women and children and masturbating in front of them earlier this year has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree. For the first time, John Salomon’s his wife talks to the media about what might have ticked him off.

EXCLUSIVE: Maui cop charged for flashing; wife says he had a 'mental breakdown'

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A former Maui police officer suspected of sexually exposing himself to women and a child in public has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The Maui News reports John Salomon was sentenced after pleading no contest to sexual assault charges in connection with the 2015 incidents.

Police say they received several calls about a man exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately at various Pukalani parking lots. Salomon was a three-year veteran of the police force when he was tied to the crimes.

Salomon apologized to the victim's families during his Friday sentencing and said he felt "disgusted and ashamed."

The judge said he agreed with letters from Salomon's supporters saying he's "a good man," but he still denied the defendant's request to keep the convictions off his record.

