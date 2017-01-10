Native Hawaiians sought for films about Big Island national parks

The National Park Service is looking for Native Hawaiians to appear in a series of films about four Big Island parks.

The films will be released in 2018, and will recreate key historical events and lifestyle scenes.

No acting experience is necessary.

The films will highlight Pu?uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park, Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park, Pu?ukohola Heiau National Historic Site, and Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail.

Here are the roles that actors are being sought for:

King Kamehameha I , age 30-35

Keoua Ku'ahu‘ula, age 30-35

eight-12 Hawaiian warriors, ages 18-30

three to six kupuna (men, women – ages 50+) to portray ali?i and high priests

two to three children (ages 10-13)

two English sailors (approximately 30 years old)

Actors must be physically fit. Accepted applicants will get compensation, meals and possible accommodations.

The film shoot will happen over six days on location in May.

To apply, send two photos of yourself, your height and weight, and a short paragraph that conveys your passion for Hawaiian history and culture to gdpcasting@gmail.com. The subject line should read National Park Films.

