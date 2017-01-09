In Kakaako, t-shirt shack with a single product to pay homage to Obama

A new art installation aims to celebrate President Obama -- with simplicity.

The Honolulu Museum of Art off-site installation comes in the form of a pop-up t-shirt shack, called Medium White Tee, that opens Thursday at Ward Village.

It will sell only (you guessed it) medium white t-shirts.

Why?

Well, it's all thanks to a running joke between President Obama and former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. When the two were confronting the stresses of running the country, they'd imagine leaving it all behind to open a t-shirt shack in Hawaii that sold nothing but white tees.

Only size: medium.

The idea behind the shack was simple. It required no deep thoughts, no decisions, no choices.

Everybody would get the same thing.

The brainchild behind the shack is artist Emily Spivack, who says the art installation is something of a gift to Obama at the completion of his presidency. She quips, he can take over the shop as soon as his term is done.

In the meantime, Spivack will hold down the fort, operating the shack through Feb. 9, from noon to 6 p.m.

Visitors can buy a t-shirt -- the limited edition shirts cost $44, a nod to the 44th presidency -- or just stop in and look around.

Proceeds will go to The Bus Federation Civic Fund and Mala ?Ai ?Opio Youth Community Food Systems Initiative.

