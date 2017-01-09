Report: Hawaii ranked most racially integrated state

Hawaii is ranked the nation’s most racially integrated state, according to a new report.

The personal finance and credit report website WalletHub conducted a survey that looked at states with the most racial progress and found that Hawaii ranks No. 1 in several categories, including median annual income gap, poverty rate, business ownership rate gap and standardized test scores gap.

WalletHub decided to do the survey not only as Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, but because it said that more than 45 percent of U.S. voters expect Donald Trump’s presidency will make race relations worse in the country.

It measured the gaps between blacks and whites for all 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 16 different indicators. WalletHub said the report examines the differences between only blacks and whites in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday that reflects on the Civil Rights Movement.

Idaho followed Hawaii in the rankings. Meanwhile, D.C. was last on the list.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.