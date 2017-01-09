Good Bug vs Bad Bug workshop aims to help gardeners

An informational workshop offered by the Board of Water Supply (BWS) and Friends of Halawa Xeriscape Garden (FOHXG) instructs participants on how knowing the difference between good bugs, bad bugs, and proper plant selection could put an end to garden woes and minimize pesticide chemicals from entering our groundwater supply.
