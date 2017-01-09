SmartMoney Monday: Making finances part of your New Year's resolutions

Many people make resolutions this time of year and financial new year's resolutions are very popular. Last year about half of Americans made money-related resolutions. The problem is 90% of people give up on their goals before the year is up.

The key to sticking with any resolution is to be specific in your goals—don't just say "I want to save more money," for example, specify an amount. And then you need a plan to reach that goal. Stay focused and make small steps every day so it's manageable throughout the year ahead.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.