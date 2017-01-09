Shriners Hospital calling all keiki artists for 'Under the Sea' art contest

Shriners Hospitals for Children Honolulu is inviting all students 18 years and younger throughout Hawaii to submit original, hand-drawn illustrations with an ocean theme for its “Under the Sea” Art Contest. Entry forms and rules now are available online at ShrinersHonolulu.org or at Shriners Hospitals for Children — Honolulu, located at 1310 Punahou Street. Entries will be accepted from January 20 through February 21, 2017.

The Overall Winner’s artwork will be used as inspiration in the design of a new EOS Imaging System being acquired this year by Shriners Hospitals for Children — Honolulu. Shriners Hospitals for Children — Honolulu will be the first hospital in the entire Pacific Basin to offer this level of care to children when it acquires the safest imaging system available.

The EOS Imaging System is a Nobel Prize-winning technology that produces life-size, whole body images with up to 85 percent less radiation compared to conventional X-rays.

Over $2,000 in prizes are available for Hawaii’s students, teacher, and one local school. The Overall Winner will receive $250 and the artwork will be used as inspiration in the design of Shriners new EOS Imaging System – the safest 3D imaging available. The Overall Winner’s school will also receive $1,000 from Friends of Shriners. Winners from other age groups will each receive $100.

Five teachers statewide will be chosen (2 from Oahu, 1 from Kauai, 1 from Maui County and 1 from Hawaii Island) in a drawing from all teachers named in each entry to receive a $100 gift card for school supplies.

Students MUST use the correct-sized paper (8.5 inches by 11 inches) and complete the official entry form for their entry to be considered. Entries must not be folded and can be mailed to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Honolulu, Attn: Under the Sea Art Contest, 1310 Punahou Street, Honolulu, HI 96826 or dropped off to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Honolulu (located at 1310 Punahou Street) by February 21, 2017. People’s Choice Awards will occur on Shriners Hospitals for Children — Honolulu’s Facebook page from March 3 to March 17, 2017.

Finalists will be notified in March, and Shriners Hospitals for Children — Honolulu will host an award ceremony on April 8 for the finalists where they will receive their prizes.

Eligible artwork will be entered in the People’s Choice Award competition, where family, friends, and fans of the Shriners Hospitals for Children — Honolulu will have the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite artwork in each of the age groups from March 3 – 17. The artwork with the most votes in each age category at the end of the competition will be the People’s Choice Award and the entrant will receive $100. All finalists, their families and their teachers will be invited to an event at Shriners Hospitals on April 8.

For more information, visit the Shriners Hospital website here.

