Shriners Hospital calling all keiki artists for 'Under the Sea' art contest

Two former inmates say the Hawaii Community Correctional Center held them past their release dates, in their lawsuits against the state Department of Public Safety.More >>
Two former inmates say the Hawaii Community Correctional Center held them past their release dates, in their lawsuits against the state Department of Public Safety.More >>
A Native Hawaiian fisherman is asking a state board to declare that only people who are lawfully admitted to the United States can get commercial fishing licenses.More >>
A Native Hawaiian fisherman is asking a state board to declare that only people who are lawfully admitted to the United States can get commercial fishing licenses.More >>
At the height of World War II, Shigeo Muroda was apprehended from the Waianae plantation he worked on and sent to a detention camp on Sand Island.More >>
At the height of World War II, Shigeo Muroda was apprehended from the Waianae plantation he worked on and sent to a detention camp on Sand Island.More >>
The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.More >>
The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.More >>
Karla Kral hasn't been seen since March 28; her home on Castle Street in Kapahulu has become a gathering place for friends who say she was happy and outgoing despite being on antidepressants.More >>
Karla Kral hasn't been seen since March 28; her home on Castle Street in Kapahulu has become a gathering place for friends who say she was happy and outgoing despite being on antidepressants.More >>