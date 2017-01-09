UH professor unveils 'Rainbow Stop' map for Hawaiian islands - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

UH professor unveils 'Rainbow Stop' map for Hawaiian islands

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The Rainbow Forecasting app is the first of its kind in Hawaii and the World, useful for meteorologists, tourists and locals. It will be able to be programmed on the GPS of rental cars, tour buses and personal devices as well as used on mobile and home pc’s. But the website gives you locations for the best rainbow viewing sites in the islands.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly