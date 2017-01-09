UH medical students protest against repeal of Obamacare

Dressed in white lab coats, University of Hawaii medical students took to the streets of Kakaako on Monday in an organized protest against plans to repeal Obamacare.

“President-elect Donald Trump and Republican majorities in Congress are threatening to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and defund Planned Parenthood,” said Arcelita Imasa, a third-year student at the John A. Burns School of Medicine and a spokesperson for the PSJ student group.

As part of the “#ProtectOurPatients” movement, students gathered near Ala Moana Boulevard to try to raise awareness about the potential repeal.

“Without Obamacare, without the Affordable Care Act, 30 million Americans will lose insurance coverage as well as Planned Parenthood,” medical student Tru Dang said. “If we take that away too, then 400,000 women will lose access to safe reproductive health care.”

Health professionals from across the nation also demonstrated in Washington, D.C.

