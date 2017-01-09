Forecast: Vog and humidity are on the way

Another cool and beautiful morning with afternoon temperatures starting to creep up a bit.

High in Honolulu today will be 82 degrees.

The heat will likely create sea breezes along with some clouds that will hover above mauka and leeward neighborhoods. There may be a few showers, but not many are expected. Southeasterly flow will develop by mid-week and that will increase the humidity as well as move volcanic haze up the island chain. Stay with us for updates on the changes coming.

Surf is moderate around the islands. A series of north swells over the next couple of days will impact north, west, and east shores. Advisory-sized waves are possible.

An even bigger north swell is forecast for late in the week and that could trigger a High Surf Warning. We will be watching the buoys and help you prepare.

Today's surf will be 4-7 feet north and east, 1-3 feet west and south. No marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

